The James Madison Dukes (4-0) host the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. South Alabama is a 3-point underdog. An over/under of 49.5 is set in the contest.

James Madison is putting up 33.8 points per game on offense this season (44th in the FBS), and is allowing 22.5 points per game (56th) on defense. In terms of points scored South Alabama ranks 70th in the FBS (28.8 points per game), and it is 66th on the other side of the ball (23.8 points allowed per game).

James Madison vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -3 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Dukes have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In James Madison's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

James Madison has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

James Madison has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 932 yards (233 ypg) on 68-of-102 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 47 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 304 rushing yards on 54 carries. He's also added 103 yards (25.8 per game) on 12 catches with one touchdown.

Ty Son Lawton has piled up 191 yards on 32 carries, scoring three times.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 354 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 28 targets) with three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jamree Kromah has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also picking up five TFL and 13 tackles.

Aiden Fisher, James Madison's leading tackler, has 22 tackles and one interception this year.

Devyn Coles has a team-high one interception to go along with six tackles and one pass defended.

