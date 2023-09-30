On Saturday, Luis Garcia (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 17 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .266.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 119), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 34 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .259 AVG .274 .286 OBP .316 .377 SLG .391 15 XBH 15 4 HR 5 19 RBI 30 23/10 K/BB 37/15 4 SB 5

