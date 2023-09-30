The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) visit the Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at William 'Dick' Price Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Norfolk State is totaling 21.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 78th in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 67th, giving up 27.8 points per contest. NC A&T has been sputtering offensively, ranking third-worst in the FCS with 8.3 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, giving up 30.7 points per contest (83rd-ranked).

Norfolk State vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Norfolk State vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Norfolk State NC A&T 331.8 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (129th) 327.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.0 (44th) 189.8 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.0 (82nd) 142.0 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.0 (130th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has thrown for 513 yards (128.3 ypg) to lead Norfolk State, completing 51.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 132 rushing yards on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

X'Zavion Evans has 197 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Kevon King has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 141 yards (35.3 per game).

Aaron Moore's 172 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled 12 receptions and three touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has put together a 154-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Jayden Homuth has been the target of three passes and compiled three grabs for 93 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Zach Yeager leads NC A&T with 113 yards on 17-of-39 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Fredderick Graves has run for 189 yards on 35 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kenji Christian has six receptions for 43 yards (14.3 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 27 times for 158 yards.

Laquan Veney has one reception (on one target) for a total of 16 yards (5.3 yards per game) this year.

Nic Wilds-Lawing has racked up 15 reciving yards (5.0 ypg) this season.

