Old Dominion vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) in Sun Belt action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Monarchs are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Huntington, West Virginia
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-14)
|46.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-13.5)
|46.5
|-690
|+480
Old Dominion vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been an underdog by 14 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Marshall has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
Old Dominion 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
