The Richmond Spiders should come out on top in their game versus the Hampton Pirates at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Richmond (-8.8) 49.8 Richmond 29, Hampton 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders are winless against the spread this season.

Richmond has had two games (out of two) hit the over this year.

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

The Pirates and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spiders vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 20.5 21.8 24.0 11.5 17.0 32.0 Hampton 31.0 32.0 23.0 31.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.