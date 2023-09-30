The Richmond Spiders (2-2) and the Hampton Pirates (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a battle of CAA foes.

Richmond is averaging 20.5 points per game on offense (84th in the FCS), and ranks 30th on defense with 21.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Hampton is posting 31 points per game (33rd-ranked). It ranks 89th in the FCS on defense (32 points surrendered per game).

Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest

Richmond vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond vs. Hampton Key Statistics

Richmond Hampton 291.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413 (71st) 294.3 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (42nd) 130.3 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (8th) 161.3 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (94th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has racked up 517 yards (129.3 ypg) on 59-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Milan Howard has racked up 104 yards on 25 carries, scoring one time.

Nick DeGennaro has hauled in 20 receptions for 225 yards (56.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 155 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Vion Griffin has been the target of six passes and racked up five grabs for 59 yards, an average of 14.8 yards per contest.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous leads Hampton with 477 yards on 38-of-68 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 203 rushing yards (67.7 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Burris, has carried the ball 33 times for 314 yards (104.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Darran Butts has totaled 252 yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Paul Woods paces his team with 174 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has racked up 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

TK Paisant has racked up 97 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

