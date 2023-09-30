Texas vs. Kansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
According to our computer model, the Texas Longhorns will take down the Kansas Jayhawks when the two teams match up at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Texas vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kansas (+16.5)
|Under (61.5)
|Texas 33, Kansas 21
Texas Betting Info (2023)
- The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this matchup.
- The Longhorns have two wins against the spread this year.
- Texas has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- One of the Longhorns' four games this season has hit the over.
- Texas games this season have posted an average total of 52.3, which is 9.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
Kansas Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 15.4% chance to win.
- The Jayhawks are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jayhawks have hit the over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for the Kansas this year is 3.5 points less than this game's over/under.
Longhorns vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas
|35
|12.5
|34
|10
|36
|15
|Kansas
|37.8
|22.8
|40
|22.3
|31
|24
