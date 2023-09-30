Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.
Games in Virginia Today
South Alabama Jaguars vs. James Madison Dukes
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)
- James Madison Moneyline: -145
- South Alabama Moneyline: +120
- Total: 48.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Eagles
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: The CW
- Spread Favorite: Boston College (-3.5)
- Boston College Moneyline: -165
- Virginia Moneyline: +140
- Total: 52.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Marshall (-14.5)
- Marshall Moneyline: -650
- Old Dominion Moneyline: +450
- Total: 47.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.