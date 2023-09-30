The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Lane Stadium in an ACC battle.

Virginia Tech has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 25th-worst with 329.3 yards per contest. The defensive unit is ranked 60th in the FBS (351 yards allowed per game). While Pittsburgh's offense has been sputtering, ranking 20th-worst with 317 total yards per game, its defense ranks 11th-best with just 270.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Pittsburgh 329.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (113th) 351 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (11th) 108.3 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (90th) 221 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (109th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has 494 passing yards for Virginia Tech, completing 53.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 47 times for 192 yards (48 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught eight passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Kyron Drones has carried the ball 41 times for 164 yards (41 per game) and two touchdowns.

Stephen Gosnell has hauled in nine receptions for 133 yards (33.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Da'Quan Felton has caught 10 passes for 128 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dae'Quan Wright has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 11 receptions for 127 yards, an average of 31.8 yards per contest.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has put up 583 passing yards, or 145.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.1% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Rodney Hammond has run the ball 39 times for 178 yards, with three touchdowns.

C'Bo Flemister has collected 109 yards (on 22 carries).

Gavin Bartholomew paces his team with 216 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield has caught 16 passes and compiled 183 receiving yards (45.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Daejon Reynolds' seven grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 86 yards (21.5 ypg).

