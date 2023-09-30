ACC foes meet when the Boston College Eagles (1-3) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Boston College is compiling 400.3 yards per game on offense (63rd in the FBS), and rank 106th defensively, yielding 413.5 yards allowed per game. Virginia has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 23rd-worst in points (20.8 per game) and ninth-worst in points surrendered (37.8 per game).

Below in this article, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on The CW.

Virginia vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Virginia vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Virginia Boston College 333.5 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (74th) 418.5 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (98th) 79.3 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.0 (64th) 254.3 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (61st) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has recored 923 passing yards, or 230.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 12.3 rushing yards per game.

Kobe Pace's team-high 100 rushing yards have come on 29 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 103 receiving yards (25.8 per game) on five catches with two touchdowns.

Perris Jones has run for 92 yards across 27 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with two catches for 68 yards.

Malik Washington has totaled 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 459 (114.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has three touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has caught 22 passes and compiled 267 receiving yards (66.8 per game).

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos leads Boston College with 909 yards (227.3 ypg) on 67-of-117 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 280 rushing yards on 51 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kye Robichaux has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 206 yards (51.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's leads his squad with 246 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe has put up a 214-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 25 targets.

Joseph Griffin Jr.'s 11 grabs have yielded 174 yards.

