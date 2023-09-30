The Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Boston College Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The game has a point total set at 53.5.

On offense, Boston College ranks 63rd in the FBS with 400.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 105th in total defense (413.5 yards allowed per contest). Virginia has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (20.8) this season and ninth-worst in points surrendered per game (37.8).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Boston College vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boston College -3.5 -110 -110 53.5 -105 -115 -165 +135

Looking to place a bet on Virginia vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Virginia games have gone over the point total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

Virginia has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Virginia has been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bet on Virginia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 923 yards on 61.8% passing while recording five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 49 yards .

Kobe Pace has been handed the ball 29 times for a team-high 100 yards (25 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his five receptions this season are good for 103 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Perris Jones has piled up 92 yards (on 27 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 68 yards.

Malik Washington has collected 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 459 (114.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has three touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has caught 22 passes and compiled 267 receiving yards (66.8 per game).

Kameron Butler has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 20 tackles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia's leading tackler, has 33 tackles this year.

Micah Gaffney has a team-high one interception to go along with three tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.