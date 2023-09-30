The Mercer Bears are expected to come out on top in their game against the VMI Keydets at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

VMI vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-14.5) 38.3 Mercer 26, VMI 12

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets won just one game against the spread last year.

Keydets games hit the over five out of 11 times last year.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, eight of Bears games went over the point total.

Keydets vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 21.5 35.0 48.0 22.0 10.5 55.5 VMI 12.3 21.8 14.5 10.5 10.0 33.0

