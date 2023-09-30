Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 5 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the Southland on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lamar Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls State Colonels at McNeese Cowboys
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
