The Elon Phoenix (2-2) take on a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Elon ranks 76th in the FCS with 322.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 61st in total defense (352.3 yards allowed per contest). William & Mary ranks 58th in the FCS with 25.0 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks best by allowing just 10.0 points per game.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

William & Mary vs. Elon Key Statistics

William & Mary Elon 404.8 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (62nd) 170.3 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.3 (77th) 246.0 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (26th) 158.8 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.8 (109th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson leads William & Mary with 630 yards on 50-of-91 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 122 rushing yards (30.5 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Bronson Yoder, has carried the ball 77 times for 408 yards (102.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has nine receptions for 90 yards (22.5 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 43 times for 343 yards and one score.

JT Mayo has racked up 171 receiving yards on 12 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

DreSean Kendrick has collected 107 receiving yards (26.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has recorded 389 yards (97.3 ypg) on 41-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has carried the ball 82 times for a team-high 488 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

This season, Wayne Dixie has carried the ball 23 times for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's team-high 163 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.

Johncarlos Miller has caught seven passes for 120 yards (30.0 yards per game) this year.

Chandler Brayboy has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 12 grabs for 110 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest.

