Philadelphia (3-0) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Washington (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 43 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Eagles taking on the Commanders, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have suited up for three games this year, and they have led after the first quarter one time and have been losing two times.

The Eagles have suited up for three games this season and have led after the first quarter in every contest.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Commanders have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Eagles have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter one time, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

In three games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in every single game.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging eight points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up three points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in one game.

In three games this year, the Eagles have lost the fourth quarter two times and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.3 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have been winning after the first half one time (1-0 in those games) and have trailed after the first half two times (1-1) in three games this year.

In three games this year, the Eagles have been winning after the first half two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing after the first half one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

In three games this year, the Eagles have won the second half one time and tied two times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.3 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.3 points on average in the second half.

