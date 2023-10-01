The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Commanders (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Eagles and Commanders can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 8.5 43.5 -400 +300

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders and their opponents have scored more than 43.5 combined points once this season.

Washington has a 40.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Commanders have gone 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Commanders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +300 odds on them winning this game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia's outings this year have an average total of 45.5, 2.0 more points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice over three games with a set spread.

The Eagles have won every time as moneyline favorites this season, going 3-0.

Philadelphia has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

Eagles vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 28.0 9 19.7 9 45.5 2 3 Commanders 19.3 19 28.7 26 40.0 1 3

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.0 40.8 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.5 21.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 48.5 44.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 27.0 24.5 ATS Record 2-0-1 0-0-1 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

