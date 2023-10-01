According to bookmakers, the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) are favored by 8.5 points as they attempt to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup against the Washington Commanders (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 44 points.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-8.5) 44 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-8.5) 44.5 -420 +330 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Commanders vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Washington posted a 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Commanders were an underdog by 8.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

In 17 Washington games last season, five of them hit the over.

Against the spread, Philadelphia went 8-8-0 last season.

As an 8.5-point favorite or greater, the Eagles had one win ATS (1-4) last season.

There were 10 Philadelphia games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

