Will D.J. Chark Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Chark did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Chark's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Chark's season stats include 101 yards on five receptions (20.2 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 12 times.
D.J. Chark Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Jonathan Mingo (LP/concussion): 8 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|5
|101
|29
|1
|20.2
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
