Best Bets, Odds for the Eagles vs. Commanders Game – Week 4
The Washington Commanders (2-1) visit a streaking Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) squad on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field (with best bets available). The Eagles have won three straight games.
When is Eagles vs. Commanders?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The spread for this game suggested by the model (8.4 points) is a little tighter than the 9.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Eagles, though the data still has them as the favorite.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 81.5%.
- The Eagles have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- Philadelphia has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -440 or shorter.
- The Commanders have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Washington (+9.5)
- The Eagles have covered the spread two times over three games with a set spread.
- The Commanders have gone 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43)
- These teams average 47.3 points per game combined, 4.3 more than the total of 43.
- The Eagles and the Commanders have seen their opponents average a combined 5.4 more points per game than the point total of 43 set for this game.
- Philadelphia has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
- The Commanders have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
