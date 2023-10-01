In the Week 4 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Hayden Hurst find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Hurst has grabbed nine balls (on 13 targets) for 72 yards (24 per game) and one score this year.

In one of three games this year, Hurst has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0

