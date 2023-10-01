Lane Thomas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.146 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in total hits (164) this season while batting .264 with 66 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 110 of 156 games this season (70.5%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 57 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 21 of them (13.5%).
- He has scored in 81 games this year (51.9%), including 15 multi-run games (9.6%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.312
|AVG
|.219
|.354
|OBP
|.274
|.534
|SLG
|.401
|35
|XBH
|31
|15
|HR
|13
|51
|RBI
|35
|70/16
|K/BB
|106/20
|14
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.