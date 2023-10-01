How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
Dylan Dodd starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 151 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Washington has scored 690 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Jackson Rutledge (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
- In three starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Rutledge will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|9/27/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/29/2023
|Braves
|W 10-6
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Allan Winans
|9/30/2023
|Braves
|L 5-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|10/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Dylan Dodd
