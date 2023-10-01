All eyes will be on quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell when the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) and Washington Commanders (2-1) meet on October 1. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.

Commanders vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Sam Howell vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Sam Howell 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 3 Games Played 3 65.7% Completion % 67.7% 671 (223.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 640 (213.3) 3 Touchdowns 3 5 Interceptions 3 42 (14) Rushing Yards (Per game) 100 (33.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Eagles Defensive Stats

This season, the Eagles rank ninth in the NFL with 19.7 points allowed per contest and rank 12th in total yards allowed with 310 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 261.7 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 18th in the NFL with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the chain on the ground against the Eagles' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 48.3 rushing yards allowed per game and fourth in the league with 3 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Philadelphia is 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 26th at 70%.

Commanders Defensive Stats

