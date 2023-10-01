Will Terrace Marshall Jr. hit paydirt when the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Marshall has reeled in seven passes (14 targets) for 58 yards (29 per game) this year.

Marshall, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0

