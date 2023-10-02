Right now the Washington Commanders are 24th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Commanders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +12500, which is the ninth-biggest change in the entire league.

With odds of +12500, the Commanders have been given a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has two wins against the spread this year.

Two Commanders games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The Commanders have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Washington has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

On offense, the Commanders rank 20th in the NFL with 307.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in total defense (352.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Commanders have the 17th-ranked scoring offense this year (22.3 points per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 30 points allowed per game.

Commanders Impact Players

Brian Robinson Jr. has run for 261 yards (65.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with five catches for 55 yards.

Sam Howell has passed for 961 yards (240.3 per game), completing 67.1%, with four touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

In addition, Howell has run for 82 yards and one score.

Terry McLaurin has 21 receptions for 212 yards (53.0 per game) and one TD in four games.

In four games, Curtis Samuel has 17 catches for 178 yards (44.5 per game) and zero scores.

As a key defensive contributor, the Commanders' Kamren Curl has collected 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +75000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +15000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +700 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears - +50000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +15000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +10000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +5000 11 November 19 Giants - +15000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +900 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +500 18 January 7 Cowboys - +900

