If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Surry County
  • Emporia County
  • Lynchburg County
  • Shenandoah County
  • Lancaster County

    • Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Floyd E. Kellam High School at Princess Anne High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kempsville High School at Bayside High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frank W. Cox High School at Tallwood High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Landstown High School at Salem High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ocean Lakes High School at Princess Anne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tallwood High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Landstown High School at Kempsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bayside High School at Green Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Salem High School at First Colonial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • Conference: Beach
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.