Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. will face a mediocre run defense in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Chicago Bears. The Bears are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 115.5 per game.

On the ground, Robinson has a team-leading 261 rushing yards on 61 carries (65.3 ypg), including three rushing scores. Robinson also averages 13.8 receiving yards per contest, catching five balls for 55 yards. In the air attack, he's also scored one TD.

Robinson vs. the Bears

Robinson vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 60 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 60 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Bears is giving up 115.5 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Bears have the No. 18 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (one per game).

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 63.5 (-118)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in four opportunities this season.

The Commanders have passed 60.3% of the time and run 39.7% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 66.3% of his team's 92 rushing attempts this season (61).

Robinson has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 44.4% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 12 carries in the red zone (57.1% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Robinson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Robinson has 5.0% of his team's target share (seven targets on 140 passing attempts).

He has been targeted seven times this season, averaging 7.9 yards per target.

Robinson, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Robinson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 11.8% of the time in the red zone (17 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 10 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 87 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 19 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 1 TD

