The Chicago Bears (0-4) will try to stop their four-game losing streak as they are 6-point underdogs against the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. For this game, the total has been set at 45.5 points.

Commanders vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Commanders vs. Bears Betting Insights

Washington is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Commanders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of Washington's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Chicago has not won a game against the spread this year.

The Bears are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs this season.

Every Chicago game has hit the over this year.

