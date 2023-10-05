Jahan Dotson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders play the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 5. If you're looking for Dotson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Dotson's season stats include 110 yards on 14 receptions (7.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 25 times.

Jahan Dotson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Curtis Samuel (DNP/quad): 17 Rec; 178 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Dotson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 14 110 21 1 7.9

Dotson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1

