Sam Howell has a good matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Chicago Bears in Week 5 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears concede 267.8 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Howell leads Washington with 961 passing yards, or 240.3 per game. Howell has thrown for four touchdowns with five interceptions this year. On the ground, Howell has rushed 11 times for 82 yards and one TD, averaging 20.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Howell and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Howell vs. the Bears

Howell vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing player to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bears have given up four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.

The 267.8 passing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Bears' defense ranks 31st in the league by allowing 2.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Watch Commanders vs Bears on Fubo!

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 236.5 (-115)

236.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Howell with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has surpassed his passing yards prop total twice in four chances.

The Commanders pass on 60.3% of their plays and run on 39.7%. They are 17th in NFL action in points scored.

Howell's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 17th in the league.

In three of four games this year, Howell completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has scored five of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (55.6%).

Howell accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his total 140 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Howell Rushing Insights

Howell has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in four opportunities this season.

Howell has one rushing touchdown this season in four games played.

He has two red zone rushing carries (9.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 29-for-41 / 290 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 19-for-29 / 170 YDS / 0 TDs / 4 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-39 / 299 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 19-for-31 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.