If you're looking for how to watch high school football in York County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.

    • York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Bruton High School at Tabb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Poquoson High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Yorktown, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grafton High School at Smithfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Smithfield, VA
    • Conference: Bay Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

