Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Botetourt County, Virginia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Staunton River High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Daleville, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James River High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Radford, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
