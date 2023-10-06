Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you live in Buchanan County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Buchanan County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Hurley High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ewing, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy High School at Twin Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pilgrims Knob, VA
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
