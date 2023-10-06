Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Campbell County, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Campbell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
William Campbell High School at Chatham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chatham, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dan River High School at Altavista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Altavista, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
