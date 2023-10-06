Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

    • Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Charlottesville High School at Monticello High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlottesville, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albemarle High School at Goochland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Goochland, VA
    • Conference: Jefferson
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    St. Anne's Belfield School at Blue Ridge School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: St. George, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

