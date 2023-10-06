The Washington Commanders have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 6.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +3500

+3500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds (+15000) place them 25th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 28th.

The Commanders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +15000, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire league.

The Commanders have a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Out of five Commanders games this year, three have gone over the total.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

This season, Washington has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Commanders rank 17th in total offense (323.8 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (372.2 yards allowed per game) this year.

With 32 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have been forced to lean on their 19th-ranked offense (21.8 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Commanders Impact Players

Sam Howell has six TD passes and six picks in five games, completing 68.6% for 1,349 yards (269.8 per game).

On the ground, Howell has scored one touchdown and accumulated 101 yards.

In five games, Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 271 yards (54.2 per game) and three scores.

In the passing game, Robinson has scored one time, with nine receptions for 88 yards.

Curtis Samuel has 23 receptions for 243 yards (48.6 per game) and one TD in five games.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has scored one time, hauling in 25 balls for 261 yards (52.2 per game).

In five games for the Commanders, Montez Sweat has registered 4.5 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +75000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +700 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears L 40-20 +30000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +10000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +20000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +12500 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +20000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +900 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +500 18 January 7 Cowboys - +900

Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.