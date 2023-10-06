Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Herndon High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorktown High School at McLean High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: McLean, VA

McLean, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James W Robinson High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Justice High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Lewis High School