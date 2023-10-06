Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Lee County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

John I. Burton High School at Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jonesville, VA

Jonesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hurley High School at Thomas Walker High School