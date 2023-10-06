The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Norton County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

John I. Burton High School at Lee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jonesville, VA

Jonesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

John Battle High School at Central High School - Wise