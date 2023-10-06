If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Suffolk County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nansemond River High School at Hickory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Great Bridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Grassfield High School at King's Fork High School