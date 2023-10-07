The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Brandon Wu is currently in second place with a score of -7.

Looking to place a bet on Brandon Wu at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1400 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Wu Odds to Win: +1400

Brandon Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Wu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Wu's average finish has been 51st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Wu has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Wu has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -7 277 0 17 2 3 $2.4M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Wu wound up 39th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Wu has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Wu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 39th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 229 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was in the 32nd percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the 54th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Wu was better than only 17% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Wu carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other participants averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wu recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Wu's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the field average of 8.8.

In that most recent outing, Wu's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.4).

Wu finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

