The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Syracuse Orange (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Orange will try to pull off an upset as 8.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-8.5) 59.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Syracuse has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

North Carolina & Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750 Syracuse To Win the ACC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

