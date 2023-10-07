Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Petersburg County, Virginia this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Bedford County
  • Washington County
  • Warren County
  • Manassas Park County
  • Virginia Beach County
  • Alexandria County
  • Prince William County
  • Chesapeake County
  • Rockingham County
  • James City County

    • Petersburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Hopewell High School at Petersburg High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Petersburg, VA
    • Conference: Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.