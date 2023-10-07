Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 6 college football lineup has lots in store, including fans watching from Virginia. Among those contests is the Virginia Tech Hokies taking on the Florida State Seminoles.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Maine Black Bears at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-24.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
