The college football season rolls on into Week 6, which includes five games involving schools from the SWAC. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the column below.

SWAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alabama State Hornets 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo) Grambling Tigers at Alcorn State Braves 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Prairie View A&M Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Panther Vision Network Florida A&M Rattlers at Southern Jaguars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

