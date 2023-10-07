The Virginia Cavaliers (0-5) square off against an FCS opponent, the William & Mary Tribe (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

With 328 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 412 yards allowed per game on defense (24th-worst), Virginia has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this season. William & Mary's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks best in the FCS with 10.8 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 21.2 points per game, which ranks 80th.

William & Mary vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

How to Watch Week 6 Games

William & Mary vs. Virginia Key Statistics

William & Mary Virginia 392.4 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328 (109th) 196.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412 (106th) 258.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75.2 (128th) 134.2 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.8 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (82nd) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (78th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has racked up 666 yards on 52.4% passing while recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 176 yards with one score.

Malachi Imoh has carried the ball 70 times for a team-high 475 yards (95 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his 12 receptions this season are good for 114 yards.

Bronson Yoder has run for 408 yards across 77 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

JT Mayo paces his squad with 182 receiving yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

DreSean Kendrick's seven catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 107 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 923 yards (184.6 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Kobe Pace has carried the ball 39 times for a team-high 128 yards (25.6 per game) with one score. He has also caught eight passes for 112 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Perris Jones has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 101 yards (20.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Malik Washington's 556 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

