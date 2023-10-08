D.J. Chark will be running routes against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Chark has put up a 129-yard campaign so far (43 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in seven balls on 15 targets.

Chark vs. the Lions

Chark vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

The Lions have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 219.8 passing yards per game given up by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Lions have totaled five touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Lions' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Panthers Player Previews

D.J. Chark Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Chark Receiving Insights

Chark has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Chark has 9.3% of his team's target share (15 targets on 161 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 15 times this season, averaging 8.6 yards per target.

Chark, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

