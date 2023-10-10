CUSA rivals will do battle when the Liberty Flames (5-0) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1) at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Liberty vs. Jacksonville State?

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 30, Jacksonville State 21

Liberty 30, Jacksonville State 21 Liberty has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Flames have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter and won each time.

Jacksonville State has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Flames a 73.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-6.5)



Liberty (-6.5) In four Liberty games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Flames have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Jacksonville State owns a record of 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Liberty and its opponents have combined to go over Tuesday's total of 58.5 points just once this season.

This season, Jacksonville State has played only one game with a combined score higher than 58.5 points.

The point total for the matchup of 58.5 is 8.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Liberty (36.2 points per game) and Jacksonville State (30.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 51.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 30.3 30 30.5 ATS Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 53 56.3 Implied Total AVG 30.5 28.5 32.5 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

