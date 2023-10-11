The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks square off at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Tune in to TNT and Max to see the Bruins and the Blackhawks take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.

Their +127 goal differential was the best in the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins scored last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks had the NHL's 28th-ranked power-play percentage (16.38%).

Blackhawks Key Players