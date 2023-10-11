Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. Game time is at 9:07 PM ET on October 11.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 136 games this season and won 84 (61.8%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 73-46, a 61.3% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 906 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (49.4%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 24-30 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 29 @ Giants W 6-2 Lance Lynn vs Keaton Winn September 30 @ Giants L 2-1 Clayton Kershaw vs Tristan Beck October 1 @ Giants W 5-2 Bobby Miller vs Kyle Harrison October 7 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly October 9 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen October 11 @ Diamondbacks - Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt

Diamondbacks Schedule